The Fort Wayne Police Department announced Monday the start of its new "My City. My Department. My Campaign." program.
"This is really an opportunity to engage with the community," said Doug Weaver, recruiter for the Fort Wayne Police Department. "That's the bottom line in this whole program."
The program was created to reach more people interested in becoming police officers.
Weaver said this program is brand new, and it has 13 organizations involved, including Indiana Tech, the Boys and Girls Clubs and the YMCA. Organizations participate by displaying a QR code that takes people who are interested to the police department's website.
Weaver also said the QR codes allow the department to track where referrals are coming from.
"We're hoping that we'll have more partners now that we've announced the program," he added.
The announcement from the police department said this program "is an attempt to ensure the department continues to be a reflection of the community it serves."
The department met some organizations at its National Night Out event on Aug. 1 at Freimann Square.
The Fort Wayne Police Department has been planning this program for about two months, Weaver said, and they purposely picked organizations that make regular contact with the community.
"We have Indiana Tech on the list because of its criminal justice program," Weaver said. "Having them involved helps us interact with upcoming or recent graduates."
Weaver said Monday afternoon that the initial response has been positive. He thinks that more people will react as the program continues to roll out.
"Everyone has an idea of a good public servant," Weaver said. "This is just a way to get more people involved and get them engaging with our department."