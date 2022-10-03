Fort Wayne Police Officer Lukus Hayes tried to quickly walk off the Public Safety Academy stage Monday after receiving the sole Distinguished Service Citation.
Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney, who announced dozens of honors Monday at the Fort Wayne Police Department Annual Awards Ceremony, stopped Hayes before he got too far.
“Stay right here, brother,” McKinney said. “You’re not getting away that easily.”
The Distinguished Service Citation is given to a department employee who performs an act of heroism in the face of personal injury or risk of life. For Hayes, the life-threatening moment was a summertime incident in which gunfire erupted in the Weisser Park area, McKinney said.
Hayes was the first officer at the scene after reports of intense gunfire and talked to the armed man. The man refused to put down the gun, and Hayes shot him before he threw the weapon into a vehicle that was then driven away.
Hayes, who did not yet have backup, gave the man necessary medical treatment after reporting the vehicle description and possible license plate number.
“This is professionalism and selflessness at its finest,” McKinney said.
Sgt. Cory Troyer was also recognized for his work in the incident as he pulled over the man’s accomplices for a traffic stop and found the suspected weapon. McKinney commended the officers for their bravery, attention to detail, awareness, maturity and courage.
Before anyone received awards, Chief Steve Reed asked everyone to applaud all of the 481 city police officers because they all do work that protects the community.
“There are many, many heroic deeds every day that go, if you would, unrecognized because they just do it,” Reed said. “It’s part of their job.”
The department also recognized four civilians with Citizen Service Citation awards. Anna Davis, a medic, received an award for performing lifesaving measures on a man who collapsed at the Rousseau Centre lobby in May 2021.
Deputy prosecutors Tesa Helga and Thomas Chaille were recognized for their work toward filing charges in more than 80% of homicide cases in 2021.
McKinney said the national clearance rate for homicides is about 54%.
Bryan Philpot received a Citizen Service Citation after he noticed he hadn’t seen his neighbor for a while in April 2021 and decided to check on her.
The woman had fallen several days earlier and dislocated her hip, leaving her unable to move.
“If it were not for Philpot contacting police and his concern for his fellow neighbor, she certainly would have died as she was unable to move and had no way of communicating or contacting anyone for assistance,” McKinney said.