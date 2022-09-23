The Fort Wayne Police Department is mourning the unexpected loss of one if its officers.
Detective Donald Kidd, 52, died in the late-night hours of Sept. 22, according to an announcement by Police Chief Steve Reed. He was off duty at the time, and no cause of death was given.
Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the police force.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we report this unfortunate news,” Reed said in his statement. “Please keep Kidd’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
The police department will be with and support Kidd’s family as the community comes together to mourn the loss, Reed said. He also asked that the community respect the family’s privacy, even as many in the community will mourn Kidd’s death, too.
Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb said that funeral arrangements will be posted when they become available.