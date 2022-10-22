On Saturday afternoon, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on the city's far north side.
Officers arrived at the 11000 block of Millstone Drive about 4:10 p.m. They found the adult female inside the residence. Soon after, the Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived and pronounced the woman dead.
FWPD Homicide and Crime Scene Technicians were called out to process the scene. The death remains under investigation by police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.
The Allen County coroner’s office will determine manner and cause of death.