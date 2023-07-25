Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man found inside a vehicle in the Waynedale area this morning.
Officers said a motorist called 911 after believing a vehicle crashed in the 4200 block of Lower Huntington about 5:45 a.m.
Police found the driver unconscious and not breathing and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
Lower Huntington Road was closed between Ardmore Avenue and Smith Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.