Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man found at a Stophlet Street residence Monday night.
Police said they were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Stophlet about 9 p.m. on the report of an unresponsive adult man. They said they found the man inside the residence, and Fort Wayne firefighters declared him dead.
Police said their homicide and crime-scene technicians processed the scene. The death remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the county coroner's office.