Fort Wayne police are looking for a suspect in a Tuesday shooting that killed a woman and left a man in life-threatening condition.
Police were called about 7 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Simons Street and South Anthony Boulevard after receiving several reports of shots being fired and a vehicle crash, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to a local hospital where his condition was deemed life-threatening.
Multiple buildings in the area were damaged during the shooting. Fort Wayne detectives were canvassing the area and talking with witnesses Tuesday night, a news release said.
Portions of South Anthony near Simons were closed as investigators processed the scene.
The woman will be identified by the Allen County coroner’s office once her family has been notified, the news release said.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about the shooting report it by calling the police department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867. People can also report information using the P3 Tips app. The shooting remains under investigation by the city police department, the coroner’s office and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.