The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed 37 new officers Friday, which puts the department temporarily one person short of a full force of 485.
The new members were from the 66th recruit class, which graduated in a ceremony at the Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
“This was one of our larger classes,” said Stephen Reed, chief of police. Class numbers dwindled until the department created a recruiting team and strategy four years ago.
“We’re probably one of the few police departments in the state, perhaps in the country, meeting our recruitment goals,” Reed said.
The police department will also gain new officers from other departments later this year after they complete an abbreviated version of the recruitment class. They’ll replace officers retiring or moving on, and the force should be full by year’s end, Reed said.
The oldest recruit among the new officers turned 47 years old Thursday.
Mark A. Litwinko, who’s worked 18 years on the Fort Wayne Fire Department, went through the 23-week class as part of his recent promotion to arson investigator. The position requires the investigator to be a certified police officer.
Litwinko noted that he was 16 years older than the next oldest recruit and 25 years older than the youngest recruit. “But it was a good time,” he added.
Despite the 18-year hiatus from training, he “kind of knew what to expect” from the experience, which taught him the police point of view.
And, he said, he knew from working with city police officers that the city has a world-class academy.
The class brought in five new female officers, which Reed said is in the usual range.
Mary J. Street said civic pride persuaded her to pursue a law enforcement career.
“I wanted to take more responsibility for my community,” she said. Street had worked as a security officer in the downtown Allen County Public Library but felt she could do more.
Having other women in the class provided camaraderie.
“We had a lot of motivation,” she said. “We motivated each other.”
Friday’s ceremony mirrored most graduation ceremonies with motivational speakers, including Mayor Tom Henry, who appeared by video. Honors were awarded, achievements were recognized and the pageantry started with formal music, provided by the Fort Wayne Police and Fire Pipe and Drum Brigade with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Honor Guard, which carried out a flag presentation.
Instead of receiving diplomas, the graduates were awarded badges, which were pinned to their uniforms by a loved one, sometimes a spouse or parent and sometimes a relative who is or was a police officer.
Kodie Boyer, who earned the Academic Achievement award and was Squad No. 1 leader, was pinned by his grandfather-in-law, retired Sgt. Denny Anspach.
Boyer credited Anspach for being his biggest inspiration. However, it was Boyer’s wife, Kelsey Boyer, who most helped him get through the 23 weeks.
Anspach took pride in Boyer’s achievements.
“He’s great,” Anspach said. “He’s No. 1 in his class. He made me proud – more than proud.”