Fort Wayne police are warning residents of a delinquent payment scam involving the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Officers said they received two reports from people who received letters supposedly from the SBA. Recipients were provided numbers to call with questions about money owed.
One of the numbers – 800-736-6048 – is not associated with the SBA, police said. They also said an address listed – 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155 – appears to be a former SBA location, but now is for sale on a real estate website.
If you receive mail with SBA letterhead police advise visiting the agency's website at www.sba.gov to verify phone numbers and other information, Fort Wayne police said. Do not provide your Social Security number over the phone.