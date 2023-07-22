On this sunny afternoon, surrounded by friends, Jacob Balash twirled his rainbow-colored umbrella while taking a selfie.
But when asked about the nation's LGBTQ+ climate, the Spencer resident quickly strikes a serious tone.
"Festivals like this are especially important, given the times," said Balash, 46, a vendor at this weekend's Fort Wayne Pride Festival. He helps organize a similar event in Spencer in October.
"Our visibility is important, to show we're here," he said.
Balash was among almost 200 vendors and the more than 20,000 people estimated at the Pride Festival at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.
The two-day event that began Friday featured a parade today. The festival is billed as a celebration of life and touted as a haven for visitors.
Even so, Pride Fest takes place in a nation that seems increasingly intolerant. For example:
• In May, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation requiring that schools inform parents if their child asks for a name or pronoun change at school. Opponents say the law will erode teacher-student trust, while supporters say it empowers parents.
• Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Christian graphic artist in Colorado who now has the right to refuse same-sex couples who want to hire her to create their wedding websites.
• And this week in Fort Wayne, producers of the play "Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood" filed a complaint with the state because Northwest Allen County Schools denied a records request about why the production was blocked at Carroll High School. Instead, students presented the play at Foellinger Theatre in May.
Nikki Fultz is executive director of Fort Wayne Pride. She said there is no doubt recent actions to limit or end LGBTQ+ rights are concerning, but "there are victories" as well.
For instance, last month a federal judge issued an order halting an Indiana ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender minors from taking effect on July 1.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana won the temporary injunction in its legal challenge of the Republican-backed law, which was enacted this spring amid a national push by GOP-led legislatures to curb LGBTQ+ rights.
The order from U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon also blocks provisions prohibiting Indiana doctors from communicating with out-of-state physicians about gender-affirming care for their patients younger than 18.
"This is a great time to celebrate our triumphs, although some things have not gone our way," Fultz said.
For Aaron Schneider of South Bend, he is just thankful to have a "safe place" to gather.
The 27-year-old wore multicolored baggy pants and pink lipstick while helping out his sister, who had an artist booth at the festival.
"Her work is best described as stain-glass art on paper," Schneider said. "The people with Fort Wayne Pride really seem to have made it safe here."
Genice Addis, 35, agrees.
She worked a booth for Fort Wayne Women's Rugby in hopes of growing the team while doing a little fundraising as well.
"It's just a good place for people to be who they are," Addis said. "People can just come here and be themselves."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.