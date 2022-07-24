This year was Shiloh Bowser’s first time at Fort Wayne Pride – something he had been looking forward to for a year.
“My mom said last year that we could go together this year, and that’s the only reason why I’ve been looking forward to it,” the 16-year-old said. “I’m just excited to be around a bunch of people with the same Pride flags as me. It makes me feel like I’m not by myself.”
Bowser’s mom, Cori Brunson, 41, has been going to Pride for as long as she can remember. Brunson said it means a lot to her that the local festival has been around for 25 years.
“It’s amazing that you can come here and be yourself and be around like-minded people,” she said. “It’s a great place to be.”
Nikki Fultz, executive director of Fort Wayne Pride, said that although this was the festival’s 25th anniversary, Pride events have been around for more than 50 years. The local event was Friday and Saturday and featured activities such as a vendor market, performers and a kids’ space.
The Pride March was supposed to return this year, the first time since 2019. Thunderstorms Saturday morning caused a cancellation, however. A Facebook post from Fort Wayne Pride said the festival would continue rain or shine.
The event expanded to both sides of Headwaters Park, which added a second entertainment stage and a nonprofit resource fair to the growing festival.
“There has been such a shift in 25 years,” Fultz said. “I don’t think anyone could have foreseen how far we would come. … Being able to bring thousands of people joy is one of the most important things Pride can do.”
Fultz said Friday that she expected more than 17,000 people at the festival both days.
Yvonne Sly, Cecilia Nyman and Olga Rasor are all part of Free Mom Hugs, an organization giving hugs and support to people who wouldn’t get support from their own families.
“Unfortunately, when a lot of people come out, their families aren’t supportive,” Sly said. “So, we want them to know that there are people who support them and give them the hugs and love they need. Everyone can use a hug sometimes.”
Sly and Nyman had both been part of Fort Wayne Pride before, but Rasor said this was her first year. Each of them said it’s important to look at the diversity in the community and to make sure everyone feels loved and supported.
Tyler Baumgart and Luc Larson are both from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and performed at Fort Wayne Pride Saturday. Baumgart is an alt-hip-pop musician and goes by TeawhYB, and Larson is his DJ.
“This is the type of environment we want to perform at,” Baumgart said. “This is the type of place we want to be, representing our people. … Representation matters.”
Larson said they did not get to see a lot of queer performers growing up.
“We’ve had people come up to us afterwards and talk about how much it means for them to see queer performers onstage,” they said.
The two travel to Pride festivals across the country, and each time they hear positive feedback from audiences. Larson said all their performances are high-energy, and Baumgart said their goal is to get everyone dancing.
This was Hayley Kruger’s first year at Pride, and although she said she isn’t a member of the LGBTQ community, it’s important for her to be an ally.
“I’ve had a lot of people in my life that have come out to me, and they’ve never done it for anybody else,” she said. “There was a transgender person at my school who got bullied a lot, and I was right by their side the whole time. It means a lot to me to be here today.”
Kruger said everyone she met at the festival was “so nice and so loving,” and she loved her experience.
“It’s very helpful when you feel like you’re in the dark about something,” she said. “You come here, and you’re like, ‘Wow.’ There’s just so many other people that I didn’t know about.”