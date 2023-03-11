Blane Ryan says model trains can grow on you – especially in a garden.
A garden railway is just as its name suggests: a model train set for horticulturists. Tracks can meander among various plants, like the one displayed this weekend at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory.
"There's a guy who put a plow on the front of his train, so it could remove snow from the tracks during the winter," said Ryan, a master gardener. "That's a little hardcore for me, but hey," to each his own.
More than 1,000 people were expected to visit the Great Train Connection, which celebrates Fort Wayne's railway history at the conservatory. Patrons were met with various displays, crafts, interactive activities, gift bags and other offerings.
Vendors at the event featured the Three Rivers Railroad Heritage Council, National Model Railroad Association and Hoosier Heartland Trolley Co.
The three-day event ends Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for ages 5 to 17.
Craig Berndt, president of the Heritage Council, said steam locomotives began rolling through Allen County in the mid-1800s. Why is that important to note?
"In order to have a vision of the future, you have to know about the past," he said. "At one time, we had 13 steam railroads in Allen County."
Fort Wayne resident Ben Armstrong and his 2½-year-old son, Galyn, appreciated the history lesson.
"We wanted to come out today," said Armstrong, a 36-year-old data entry specialist. "Ever since the pandemic, I think people are getting back into model trains and hobbies like that. Making things."
Crowds at the conservatory seemed to back up Armstrong's assessment as a steady stream of folks kept vendors busy.
"It's just a good family event, and we're expecting more people to come this year," said Amanda Amstutz, supervisor of public programming for the conservatory. "It's nice to see grandparents with the grandkids."
While waiting for one model train to make it around a bend, some children talked excitedly with each other.
"Here it comes! The train, the train. Here it comes!"
Accountant Nick Demond's 2-year-old, Michael, started looking for the train sets as soon as he arrived at the conservatory.
"I don't see them," little Michael said from inside the coat room.
"Wait a minute, buddy, we're going," Demond replied.
Ryan said he wants the children to enjoy themselves but knows curiosity might get the better of some, which is part of the reason for little cactus plants surrounding one of the tracks.
"I like to call them nature's barbed wire fence," he said, smiling at the mental image.