For the third time in 2023, Fort Wayne has been included in a top ten housing index.
The city was ranked No. 2 on the Summer 2023 Emerging Housing Markets Index Tuesday. The index is issued jointly by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com.
The two organizations analyzes key housing market data, economic vitality and lifestyle markets to find organizations "that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation," according to a media release.
Rudy Koch, president of Upstate Alliance of Realtors, explained why Fort Wayne was ranked high in a statement.
"Fort Wayne's cost of living remains lower than many other cities with similar amenities despite rising prices over the last few years," Koch said. "Our municipal and business leaders are committed to the growth and development of Fort Wayne as a major economic and educational hub."
Other Indiana housing markets joining Fort Wayne in the top 10 are Lafayette-West Lafayette, Elkhart-Goshen and South Bend-Mishawaka.
The analysis highlights four key trends shared among the list's markets: lower cost of living, high price growth and a quick market pace, mid-sized markets with strong employment and convenient commutes, and affordability.
"With our strong housing market, thriving downtown, walkable neighborhoods, great arts community and access to natural lakes and major cities, Fort Wayne has something for everyone," Koch said.