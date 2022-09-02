Fort Wayne’s younger adults are embracing their independence – when it comes to living arrangements, at least.
A national study released Friday found 43% of Gen Z adults in the Fort Wayne metro area live on their own, 40% higher than the national average of 31%.
The Summit City ranks 10th nationally among midsize U.S. metros for the percentage of Gen Z adults already living on their own, according to Porch, an online home services provider.
Gen Z is defined as those born between 1997 and 2012. That puts them between about 10 and 25 years old. But only Gen Z adults were included in the calculations.
“Finding footing at this stage of life is challenging enough on its own, but Gen Z has had to navigate this formative time with the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic’s social and economic fallout, and, more recently, rising prices and the threat of a recession,” Porch said in a news release.
As a result, some young adults might delay various milestones including marriage, parenthood and homeownership, the survey’s authors said.
“Despite these challenges, some members of Gen Z are already inching towards (or enjoying) financial independence, and living on their own. Researchers calculated the percentage of adult Gen Zers not living with a parent or grandparent in each location, then ranked metros accordingly,” the release said.
Cities were grouped based on population size. The large category is for metros with 1 million or more residents. Midsize cities have 350,000 to 999,999. And the author categorized small cities as having 100,000 to 349,999 residents.
The Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area ranked 15th nationally in the large category with 33% of adult Gen Zers living on their own. Columbus, Ohio, ranked 10th. And the Cincinnati metro area came in seventh.
Toledo, Ohio, ranked 11th in Fort Wayne’s midsize category.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, ranked first among large cities. Eugene-Springfield, Oregon, placed first among midsize metro areas. And College Station-Bryan, Texas, was first in the small city category.