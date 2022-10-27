Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has received $200,000 for a Franke Park project from the Great Lakes Commission, the department announced Thursday.
The commission said it will award more than $1.2 million in grants to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients and pollutants into the Great Lakes and their tributaries with $200,000 going to Fort Wayne's Spy Run Creek project. The Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program provides competitive grants to nonprofit organizations and state and local governments for erosion and nutrient control practices, the release said.
"These practices help to prevent harmful algal blooms and dead zones," the release said. "The program supports projects not typically funded by other federal cost-share programs, including innovative and unique practices."
The Spy Run Creek project at Franke Park will include regrading, stabilizing and planting 1,700 feet of the creek’s streambanks, which will lead to less sediment and nutrient-loading in the Upper Maumee Watershed. The Western Lake Erie Basin that the watershed feeds into has been negatively affected by pollutants, the release said.
The commission generally has three focuses for this year's projects — green infrastructure, streambank restoration and long-term sediment and nutrient management by engaging with agricultural community.
The program is funded by the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which has provided more than $4 billion that have benefitted more than 6,000 projects in the Great Lakes region.
"The projects have cleaned up toxic hot spots, restored wetlands, helped to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species and reduced harmful sediment and excess nutrients to the most significant surface, freshwater resource on the planet, our Great Lakes," the release said.
For more information about the projects in this program, go online to www.nutrientreduction.org.