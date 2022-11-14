The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission will reimburse the Embassy Theatre Foundation for renovations on the public walkway that connects the theatre to a hotel after the members approved the request Monday.
Jonathan Leist, redevelopment director, asked commission members to approve a reimbursement of up to $300,000 to the Embassy Theatre Foundation, which owns the historic center for the arts. The money will be used for the public access bridge connecting the Embassy to the Courtyard at Marriott across South Harrison Street, including replacing windows.
The request is part of a $2 million renovation at the Embassy. Leist said the Embassy is a regional destination.
“The reimbursement to the Embassy for public improvements will help maintain the historic appearance of the Embassy as the windows have been carefully selected with input from Historic Preservation and will help maintain the building as a regional destination in our downtown for years to come,” Leist said.
The Embassy also has a third-floor pedestrian corridor that attaches it to the Grand Wayne Center.
Commission member Nathan Hartman asked about the Civic Center Urban Renewal Area fund’s balance, noting that the request would eat up most of the money that hasn’t been promised to other projects. Leist couldn’t confirm the fund’s exact balance but said the department’s financial officer said it could support the project.
“I’m just saying it’s tight,” Hartman said.
Christopher Guerin, commission president, said this isn’t the first time the commission has been asked to fund a request like the Embassy’s. When the History Center requested funds for a similar project, the commission decided it was “very appropriate” to help historic buildings that provide a public amenity with maintenance – within reason, Guerin said.
The members unanimously approved the request.