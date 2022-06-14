The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission agreed to sell some surplus land Monday so a truck company can expand.
Palmer Trucks, now at 3535 Coliseum Blvd. W., will buy about seven acres near Centennial Industrial Park Economic Development Area on Kraft Parkway off Hillegas Road. The full purchase price was unclear.
Commission member Greg Leatherman said the land had been bought by the city’s public works department board for possible sewer improvements, but the tract is no longer needed for that purpose. The tract also is landlocked, limiting its usefulness, he said.
In addition, about two acres of wetlands exist on the site. Palmer is mapping them before building, Palmer’s President Scott Nichols said.
Nichols said the company has about 80 employees in Fort Wayne.
“We need to grow. We are very congested in our (current) space,” Nichols said.
If the trucking company finds the site useful for development purposes, “it’s a plus,” Leatherman said. The vote to approve the sale was unanimous.
In other business, the commission approved a complex lease and bond issue arrangement for the second phase of riverfront development.
The second phase will extend the public space from Promenade Park on the north side of the St. Marys River from Ewing Street to Clinton Street. The new construction will feature an extension of the elevated Parkview Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, universally accessible bouldering mound, hammock grove, walking trails and landscaping.
Members Jason Arp and Nathan Hartman voted against the proposal. Members Steve Corona, Greg Leatherman and Christopher Guerin, who is commission president, voted in favor.
The issue will come before the City Council, likely in the next two weeks, redevelopment staff members said.
Last week, city officials said they would ask the council to approve a $32 million lease rental bond that will be repaid by the existing revenue stream from the local economic development income tax – a financing mechanism approved by the council in 2017.