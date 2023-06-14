Some Fort Wayne City Council members already have concerns about a request they will likely consider later this month – paying more than twice a North Harrison Street property’s assessed value as part of riverfront development.
City officials have said owning the property at 1310 N. Harrison St. is a necessity for downtown riverfront development, even at a cost of $300,000. However, some council members, such as Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, have said they aren’t enthused about the proposal.
“Anytime we are overpaying for a property, there has to be a very good reason for me to approve,” Jehl said.
The redevelopment commission approved moving forward with the purchase of the North Harrison duplex at its Monday meeting by unanimous vote with Nathan Hartman absent. City Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant said the property was the last parcel the city needed to buy for it to own the full block east of Harrison that goes from Third Street south to the former Schaab Metals property at 1216 N. Harrison St. and overlooks the St. Marys River.
Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, said he doesn’t like overpaying but will support it if a project comes to fruition.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said she doesn’t have reservations about the request because the purchase is for economic development.
The cost will be paid by the Riverfront Local Income Tax, Giant said. However, the funding requires City Council approval. The request is expected to be introduced at a meeting later this month.
Giant declined to release the property’s appraised cost Monday.
Allen County assessed the 10,320-square-foot property at $134,400 for 2023, according to county records. The duplex is a combined 1,928 square feet and has a detached garage.
The redevelopment commission plans to sell the 1.3-acre block to a developer for multi-family housing with commercial space on the ground floor, he said. The land will become worth more as part of a bigger parcel for development.
The land will attract developers’ interest as the next phase of riverfront development is developed on the north side of St. Marys and other developments in the area happen, Giant said. The improvements will bring jobs and increased property taxes, he added.
This is the second time in two months the redevelopment commission has asked for approval to buy a property in the North Harrison block for twice its assessed value. City Council approved in April buying the properties at 1330 and 1322 N. Harrison St. for $300,000 and related expenses.
The city paid $318,679 for that 4,500-square-foot building with four homes and the empty lot, said Elizabeth Webb, community development spokeswoman. The seller received $300,000, and the rest paid for broker commissions and other expenses.
Giant also declined to give the property’s appraised cost in April and again Monday. Allen County assessed the Harrison land with the multi-family building at $152,900 and the lot at $3,900 for 2023.
Giant said he told the council members then that the city was in negotiations for the property at 1310 N. Harrison.
Jehl said he didn’t expect the city to purchase another residential property after 1330 and 1322 N. Harrison. He and other council members had problems with the city buying property, increasing prices and then still paying more.
“It’s bad business to create your own market and overpay on yourself,” Jehl said. However, overpaying was better than saying no, he added.
Chambers said she agrees with redevelopment officials.
“The parcel is critical for future development,” she said.