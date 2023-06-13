The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission plans to spend $300,000 for a duplex – more than its appraised worth – to control development next to the planned Promenade Park Phase II on the north side of St. Marys River.
The commission approved a resolution Monday to buy the 100-year-old duplex at 1301 N. Harrison St.
City Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant said the extra cost will be worth it for the return on investment, but he declined to say how much above market price Fort Wayne would pay for the duplex.
The Fort Wayne City Council is expected to vote later this month on whether to approve funding the purchase from the Riverfront Local Income Tax, Giant said. With the duplex purchase, the city will own the 1.3 acres west of North Harrison, south of Third Street and north of the former Schaab Metals property at 1216 N. Harrison, he said. The park is to the east of the land, as is the river.
Ownership allows the redevelopment commission to sell to a developer who’ll build multi-family housing that aesthetically fits the city’s plans for the area, Giant said. Apartments or condominiums there would likely have commercial spaces on the ground floor, he added.
In April, he said businesses such as fast-food restaurants and gas stations wouldn’t fit the vision.
“It’s a trail-centric, park-centric development,” he said Monday.
The redevelopment commission previously bought a lot in the block for more than its appraisal. In April, the members voted to buy the fourplex at 1330 N. Harrison – on the southeast corner of the intersection with Third Street – and the lot next to it for $300,000 and to also pay related expenses.
The city closed on that 0.21- acre property May 26, Giant said.
Commission members voiced concerns in April about owning the entire block except for 1301 N. Harrison. Giant said they worked with the owner.
The city will see a payoff in jobs, increased property taxes from development and the sale to someone who’ll build apartments, he said. He predicted the land would attract interest when the surrounding area becomes built up, he said.
Schaab Riverfront LLC, which includes local developer Don Steininger as a partner, has already begun development on the former Schaab property, Giant said. Giant expects that to be completed about the same time as Promenade Park on the north side of St. Marys, towards the end of next year, he added.
Steininger bought the Schaab property around December for $250,000 and said then he plans to invest at least $5 million developing it. The redevelopment commission spent $1.7 million to relocate Schaab, which had been on the site since 1913.
Steininger told City Council members on April 11 the plans include a restaurant on the third floor with a river view and an esports business on the ground floor with other restaurants next to it. Esports customers would play games online. Indianapolis has similar facilities, Steininger said.
The former Pepsi warehouse across Harrison from the former metal plant is also slated to become part of the Riverfront area. The redevelopment commission approved purchase of that 6.4 acres for $4.5 million in May 2022, and the warehouse moved to a new building near the Fort Wayne International Airport.
The first phase of Promenade Park, south of the St. Marys, opened in August 2019. It’s part of the city’s downtown revitalization plans.