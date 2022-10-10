Fort Wayne Redevelopment will now take possession of parts of the downtown Pepsi warehouse before the local operation moves into a new facility after getting approval Monday.
Jonathan Leist, redevelopment director, asked Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission members to approve an amendment to the acquisition agreement with P-Americas LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., that was initially approved in May. The commission’s approval will allow redevelopment to take over four areas before the local Pepsi warehouse is moved to a new building near Fort Wayne International Airport.
Fort Wayne Redevelopment pursued the property because of its close proximity to riverfront development and expect that it will eventually be the home of multiple projects.
Pepsi will hold onto the warehouse for now, but redevelopment can start work on the southern edge of the property that is closest to the St. Marys River. The department can also get started on the section southeast of the intersection of Wells and High streets, as well as a parcel southeast of the Third and North Harrison streets intersection.
Having access to the areas along the edge of the property will make coordination of construction easier, Leist said.
“We’ve got construction scheduled to take place all around it already,” Leist said. “It’s a very busy area.”
The amendment was approved unanimously. Commission member Nathan Hartman was absent.
In other business, the commission gave final approval to a new financing structure for riverfront development.
The commission approved repealing the North River Urban Renewal Area tax allocation area and extending the Lima-Wells-Fernhill Economic Development Area south to include the North River property – 29 acres bounded by Clinton, Fourth and Harrison streets that will be used for riverfront development.
Leist said the North River area doesn’t generate tax increment because it is primarily public property. The Lima-Wells Fernhill area doesn’t have upcoming development projects that will require the money it generates.
City Council members approved the plan about two weeks ago. Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, who is also a redevelopment commission member, opposed the requests at the council meeting and Monday.
Also, the commission approved a new financial structure for Electric Works. The commission previously approved $32 million of economic development revenue bonds that would be issued by the developer and a 10-year tax phase in.
Leist has asked officials to take the tax abatement back in favor of a larger bond. The maximum bond amount will be $46 million. All money from tax increment from the second phase of Electric Works and 70% of the first phase will go toward paying the bonds.
Arp opposed passage of the Electric Works request. Leist said the Electric Works financial structure will now move on to the Fort Wayne Economic Development Commission before it goes to City Council for final approval.