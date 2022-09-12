Amy Beatty encouraged Allen County Courthouse visitors to get off their feet Sunday as they tilted their cameras toward the rotunda’s stained-glass dome.
“Lie down. Take your picture there,” said the Courthouse Preservation Trust volunteer, who often lies alongside visitors while sharing facts about the landmark.
Sunday marked one of the few days that members of the public could bring cellphones and cameras into the courthouse. It was open as part of the annual Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown event, which offered free admission to participating museums and attractions.
“It’s a tremendous gift to the community,” said Kristen Guthrie, marketing vice president for Visit Fort Wayne.
And it has the potential to pay off later. For example, Guthrie said, those who visited Embassy Theatre might return for a show, and those who went to Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory might recommend that destination to a relative visiting for a holiday.
“We want to turn residents into Fort Wayne ambassadors,” Guthrie said.
Twenty-three venues planned to participate in the hometown tourist event this year, but inclement weather prompted The Landing and Eagle Marsh to cancel their activities.
Umbrellas and rain boots were common sights as attendees walked to the participating downtown locations, including the Allen County Public Library, Freemasons Hall, History Center, Diocesan Museum and Artlink. Attractions outside downtown included Memorial Coliseum and the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum.
People seemed to be in good spirits despite the rain. “It’s fun to see that,” Guthrie said.
She wasn’t sure how the weather would affect turnout. Each attraction tracks attendance, she said, and the cumulative total is typically about 30,000 visits.
Karl Henry toured the city with his 7-year-old twin grandchildren, Harper and Finley Henry. Their stops included the Lincoln Tower, the conservatory, the Embassy and the courthouse.
“The rain slowed things down a little bit,” Karl Henry said.
At the Lincoln Tower, Kara Densmore paused in conversation to track attendance as more people entered the Old National Bank lobby.
People often visit the bank to admire the art deco building, she said, but the Be a Tourist day is “definitely the busiest,” this year attracting more than 300 people within the first two hours.
The lobby features three murals, including one on the ceiling depicting zodiac signs.
“I don’t know if any other bank in Fort Wayne has as ornate a lobby as ours,” said Densmore, an Old National Bank employee.
Jason and Rebecca Lengyel stopped at the Lincoln Tower with their 14-month-old daughter and friends visiting from Milwaukee. Many of the downtown sights were new to the couple, who moved to Fort Wayne about four years ago.
Rebecca Lengyel showed off photos she took at the courthouse across the street, noting she was among those who lay on the floor to look at the rotunda.
“It’s a pretty cool view,” she said.
The courthouse typically welcomes about 1,500 people during the tourist event. Some come because they know about its beauty while others are surprised by the artwork inside, said Robyn Zimmerman, the preservation trust’s executive director.
“This is the people’s building,” she said, “and it’s special.”