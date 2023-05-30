As the Fort Wayne Police Department enters the uncharted waters of river policing, the members of the new special unit must learn how to patrol the waterways.
Law enforcement officials began looking into the new policing arena since river traffic has increased, hoping to find an effective way to easily respond to matters on the water.
With more kayaking on Fort Wayne’s rivers and party boats becoming more popular in the city, local police wanted to get ahead of any potential problems. As more development occurs near the river, they hope their efforts will make the waterways safer.
But enforcement will be only one aspect of officers’ duties. Instead, the unit will look much like the existing bike patrol that focuses mostly on community policing.
“We’re just trying to get ahead of what we foresee is going to be more activity on the river in the coming years,” said Capt. Scott Berning, who helps oversee the Special Operations Division.
“The way we’re looking at it, is that these guys are there just to provide an additional safety net to people that are utilizing the river, on and near the river,” Berning said.
The unit’s inaugural members – Sgt. Michael McEachern and officers Evan Miller, Ryan Tosland and Nathaniel Plank – were selected based on their interest and experience. All four members of the unit have boating experience.
In this new position, they will combine their policing and boating skills to patrol the rivers.
Despite overseeing the same waters as officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, police won’t be duplicating those officers’ responsibilities, Berning said. Instead they will focus on safety first, officer presence second and enforcement third.
Berning said he looks forward to seeing what the four men gain from the highly recommended Indiana River Rescue School.
The training begins Monday in South Bend. There, they will learn from the staff at the Indiana River Rescue School and train to effectively make rescues and enforce water traffic rules.
On their first day of training, officers will spend four hours in a classroom lecture followed by three hours in the pool.
The next day, training will include having officers learn through land-based skill stations and how to address certain emergencies. Wednesday, officers will take their newly learned skills to the water as they learn how to perform shallow-water rescues.
The fourth day of training will be the toughest, according to the officers’ itinerary. Calling it the “most physically and mentally challenging” day of the week, trainers will build on the previous days’ lessons but include more student decision making. Students also learn aggressive rescue skills.
For the final day of training, officers will complete a written exam followed by team-based rescue scenarios. Officers are expected to hit the water sometime this summer after the arrival of the department’s boat.