Fort Wayne has taken a step towards getting a passenger rail line – one that will go from Chicago to Pittsburgh.
The city applied for a $500,000 corridor identification grant from the Federal Railroad Administration, which will benefit multiple cities along a five-state route, city officials announced at a news conference today with representatives from Amtrak and Ohio. The proposed rail line would travel through Ohio, including Columbus, and the upper tip of West Virginia before reaching Pittsburgh.
The city should know whether it will receive the grant by late summer or early fall, said Fred Lanahan, president of Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association, a volunteer organization formed in 2009. The grant will cover the cost of a study identifying the scope, schedule and cost estimates of the proposed line. That study could lead to funding for planning and engineering of the proposed rail line.
“I hear we have an excellent chance,” Lanahan said.
The west end of the proposed route is Union Station in Chicago, and Indiana’s planned stops would be Valparaiso, Gary, Plymouth and Warsaw in Indiana. In Ohio, the plan identifies nine potential stops are identified, including Columbus, Lima and Steubenville.
The last passenger trains that served Fort Wayne ended in 1990.