Fort Wayne/Allen County
City sets speed zone on rivers
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation can now enforce limits on how fast watercrafts travel on the river within a newly designated Idle Speed Zone that affects the city’s three rivers.
The city department said it will soon place buoys to mark the speed zone now that it has received approval from the Department of Natural Resources. Boats and other watercraft are prohibited from traveling faster than 5 miles per hour within the zone.
The Idle Speed Zone starts at the Main Street bridge over the St. Marys River on the west side of Fort Wayne and continues to the Columbia Avenue Bridge on the Maumee River and the Tennessee Avenue Bridge on the St. Joseph River.
Director Steve McDaniel said the speed zone is a good step toward regulating river traffic downtown.
Area
Community rally to support reading
Operation Read USA is holding a car rally from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Warsaw.
The event, off U.S. 30 at 3600 Commerce Drive, Staples Plaza, will benefit children and adults in northern Indiana. Operation Read offers literacy support programs, such as tutoring, for free.
Car registration is $25 in advance or $30 the day of show with 14 judging categories. Registration is online at https://www.operationreadusa.org/events/online-registration.
Saturday’s rally, also free to the public, includes a Book Bank, where new materials for children up to age 5 can be donated. Various entertainment and prizes will be offered. For more information, call 574-529-5783 or email deeanna@operationreadusa.org.
Facility expands vocation program
Pierceton Woods Academy is expanding its vocation program to equip more children with skills and work experience for future employment.
The Kosciusko County academy plans to cut the ribbon on the new program at 11:30 a.m. June 22 with the event starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. on its campus at 27 Pequignot Drive, Pierceton.
The program is designed to teach qualities including a strong work ethic, teamwork and overcoming obstacles.
Pierceton Woods is a qualified residential treatment program offering placement for young men with substance abuse issues or sexually maladaptive behaviors, according to its website. The program offers a holistic approach toward healing through therapy, education, vocational training and aftercare.
– Journal Gazette