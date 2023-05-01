Fort Wayne officials announced Monday how they are celebrating National Historic Preservation Month.
The city’s Community Development Division is asking people to share current photos of historic buildings or culturally significant places that are at least 50 years old. Participants who win in a drawing at the end of the month will have a choice between a private tour of the Allen County Courthouse or four tickets to a Fort Wayne TinCaps game this year.
People can participate by sharing the photo, location and a brief statement as to why the place is important to them on social media accounts using the hashtag #HPFW23.
ARCH, the city’s Historic Preservation Month partner, will host a lecture by Karen Richards on “Historic Downtown Hotels” at 1 p.m. May 20 at the Cinema Center in downtown Fort Wayne.
The city’s historic preservation staff has also produced walking tour brochures of historic districts throughout Fort Wayne. The materials are available at Visit Fort Wayne, the Community Development office and online at www.cityoffortwayne.org/preservation
Creager Smith, the city’s historic preservation planner, said in a statement that historic preservation is for everyone.
“We all have places that personally matter to us for many reasons. It could be for historic or design significance, or significant to your family or cultural heritage,” Smith said. “A recent example is the historic designation of the Turner Chapel A.M.E Church, a culturally and architecturally significant site located at 836 E. Jefferson Boulevard.”
The city’s historic preservation program offers services to help property owners and neighborhoods recognize historic properties. Technical assistance is also available for property owners in maintaining or recapturing the historic character of their properties.