Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition this morning.
Officers said they were called to the 9000 block of Dartford Court on the city's north side about 11 a.m. and found the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
Police said the woman died and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A weapon was found inside the home, officers said.
There were no other occupants in the residence and no further information was provided.