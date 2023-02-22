A Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim shot Sunday night while riding in a car, later dying at a hospital.
Diasha Renee Fitts, 39, died from a gunshot wound in the head and her death has been ruled a homicide by the Allen County coroner's office.
Fitts is the fifth homicide victim of the year.
Officers said they were called about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 4940 Bluffton Road, on a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers found Fitts in a car in the parking lot, police said. They said she was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.