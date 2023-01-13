Fort Wayne police today said they arrested a suspect wanted in the weekend stabbing of a woman.
Officers said Chad Kaluza, 47, is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, after his Thursday evening arrest in Carmel. Police in Hamilton County assisted Fort Wayne detectives in locating Kaluza.
On Jan. 7, officers were called to an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane about 8:13 a.m. and found the victim suffering life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital, but police did not provide an update on her condition.
No further information was provided.