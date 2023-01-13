A Fort Wayne man is now in custody after being arrested in Carmel on a charge of attempted murder.
Police announced Friday that Chad Kaluza, 47, was located Thursday evening and arrested with assistance from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Carmel Police Department.
Last Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane at 8:14 a.m. and found the victim bleeding from her neck, court records said. She was taken to the Lutheran Hospital and told police before surgery she thought Kaluza stabbed her.
The stab wound was considered life-threatening, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After surgery, the victim said in an interview with police that Kaluza had accused her of lying the night before, Jan. 6. When she woke up, he was cuddling her and held a knife in his hand.
“She stated that it shocked her and she asked him what was he doing and she fell off of the bed onto the floor and he stabbed her once in the neck,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police she asked what he was doing and was fighting him off until he choked her until “at that time she felt as if the knife broke or the handle fell off.”
The victim wasn’t sure whether Kaluza stabbed her two more times before she lost consciousness. When she woke up, it was difficult to breathe and she yelled for Kaluza to help her, according to the affidavit, but she couldn’t find him.
The affidavit said the victim was stabbed three times: once to her neck and twice in her torso.
Kaluza faces five felony charges: attempted murder, aggravated battery, strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.
Kaluza was detained in the Hamilton County Jail without bond, online jail records said.