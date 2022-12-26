Ava Nix’s vantage point at Jefferson Pointe on Monday offered a glimpse of the post-Christmas bustle.
Standing behind the counter at Couture Cottage, Nix could see that every nearby storefront parking space was filled, and she could watch people – many with shopping bags in hand – scurry about the open-air shopping and entertainment center.
The scene was noticeably different compared to her shifts Friday and Saturday, when Nix said every nearby parking space was empty, presumably due to bitterly cold temperatures and hazardous road conditions.
Although temperatures remained below freezing, Monday offered the warmest weather in days with the afternoon reaching 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Nix made sure shoppers at the women’s clothing boutique wouldn’t feel the winter chill.
“I cranked it up,” she said of the store’s heat.
Like other businesses in the southwest Fort Wayne mall, Couture Cottage was advertising a sale – a common draw for post-Christmas shoppers. About 70% of holiday shoppers planned to shop during the final week of the holiday season, which is Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, according to the National Retail Federation.
A survey about post-holiday shopping plans revealed two popular reasons why people planned to hit the stores – to take advantage of holiday sales, 47%, and to use gift cards, 27%, the retail group said.
Summit Sports, Comics & Games, another store in Jefferson Pointe, welcomed waves of customers Monday as people left the nearby movie theater, manager Mike Snodgrass said. Some redeemed gift cards, he said, noting he expects a sale on Wednesday will draw even more people.
Nearly 20% of shoppers are expected to return or exchange unwanted gifts this week, the retail group said.
Natalie Blaufuss of Fort Wayne said she and relatives visited stores at Jefferson Pointe to do just that.
Exchanges were part of Nix’s day, too: “There were a couple returns today,” she said.