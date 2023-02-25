Eighth-grader Kyler Cooney has trouble concentrating at times.
When it comes to chess, though, the 14-year-old's head is crystal clear.
"It helps me to focus," he said, taking a break during the sixth annual Tournament of Champions today at Lakeside Middle School. "It's something to zone your mind on."
But what about peers who say the strategy board game puts them to sleep?
"It may look boring on the outside, but there's a lot more going on," he said, adding that a good chess game "is like opening a present."
The gifts kept giving inside the Lakeside gymnasium as 42 students competed with hopes of bringing home a traveling trophy awarded to the top school. Individual awards were handed out, too.
Event founders and Fort Wayne Community School teachers Doug Koerner and Thor Whitlock tout the contest as a cool educational tool that teaches, among other things, logical thinking, reasoning and teamwork.
Besides Lakeside, students from Blackhawk, Memorial Park, Miami and Northwood middle schools participated in front of about 100 supporters.
The atmosphere wasn't too tense but it was quiet, aside from the shuffling of a youngsters' shoes when they went to take a seat after a match ended. Students munched on pizza between games.
Whitlock said he hopes to create as much enthusiasm for chess as prep sports receive. Picture a gym full of screaming students, a school band firing up the crowd and confetti floating down from the rafters. OK, maybe that's a bit much, but you get the point.
"Everyone's not going to play basketball, football or soccer," Whitlock said. "Let's make the football players stand in the stands and cheer for us."
Saturday's event had each student playing five games in a round-robin style tournament to score points. Each team was allowed to have up to 10 players and two alternates.
Koerner and Whitlock started the chess tournament more than a decade ago. At that time, only Miami students competed. The contest has grown every year since and is hosted annually by a different school, except in 2021 due to pandemic measures.
"That was the year COVID won," Koerner said, smiling. "We even gave (the virus) a plaque on the trophy."
All FWCS middle schools are invited to participate, but not every middle school has a chess team.
Breckin Luckett, 11, is a sixth-grader from Miami Middle and is glad his school takes part.
"I hope to become an international player and a grandmaster," he said.
Suzie Hanefeld, 12, learned to play chess last summer and her passion is growing.
"I like a challenge," the Northwood Middle sixth-grader said. "I like challenge games. I like to mix it up and play with different people, learn different strategies."