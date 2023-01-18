Fort Wayne police said a 26-year-old man is facing a charge of dealing cocaine and related offenses after his Tuesday arrest.
Detectives with the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit said Kevin J. Jones Jr., 26, tried to flee officers when contacted at a residence at 6204 Pheasant Pass about 3 p.m.
Police said Jones tossed a backpack from a window, but it got caught on a door at the home. The bag contained cocaine, fentanyl, fake Percocet pills, methamphetamine and three illegal firearms.
Four small children were in the house and the narcotics and weapons were within their reach, detectives said.
No further information was provided.