So, what do a hippo, chicken and turtle all have in common?
Each braved the frigid Leo-Cedarville pond at Metea County Park to help raise money for Special Olympics on Saturday.
The annual benefit, dubbed the Polar Plunge, saw a record 361 entrants wade, walk, wiggle or run into the pond's waters, while garnering more than $73,000 in pledges.
Even with temperatures near 40 and sunshine, Saturday's dip was still bone-chilling, said Jake Pickett, an event organizer.
"This is a really cool way to help (Special Olympics athletes) be active, social and happy," he said. "We surpassed our goal of $60,000 locally."
There are more than 2,000 Special Olympians in northeast Indiana. Polar Plunge proceeds pay for athlete training, uniforms and other expenses for those with intellectual disabilities to play in Olympic-style sports.
Although Saturday's icy bath was for a worthy cause, cold water immersion is becoming the coolest thing on social media with celebrities and regular folks plunging into freezing water or taking ice baths.
The science on the stated benefits is lukewarm, but the trend is hardly new, dating back centuries. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and better immune function.
Connor Kacsor, 29, was a running back at the University of Dayton in Ohio during his college days, but now works as a medical device sales rep in Fort Wayne.
On Saturday, he was dressed as a chicken.
"Why a chicken? I don't know," Kacsor smiled. "(The plunge) is over pretty quick, so the best thing is not to think about it too much and just do it."
Standing in a turtle costume and staring out at the pond, Chris Minning of Fort Wayne insisted he wasn't having second thoughts. No, he was having third, fourth and fifth thoughts.
"This is my first time, so I'm a little nervous. I'm just going to run as fast as I can," said Minning, 32, an electrical engineer "I love turtles and I have a tortoise, Shirley, at home."
Minning said he'll tell Shirley about his wild day.
Long-time friends Amy Detwiler and Jennifer Holmes said participating in the Polar Plunge was a way to reconnect to the community.
"I recently moved back to Fort Wayne from Arizona, and she's been showing me all the city has to offer," said Holmes, 50, a psychotherapist who wore an axolotl costume. "It's a Mexican salamander," she explained.
Detwiler, a 49-year-old Parkview Health employee, donned a hippo outfit and called the Polar Plunge just another reason why she calls Fort Wayne "Fort Fun."
"Some people try to say that Fort Wayne is boring," she said, "but don't believe it."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.