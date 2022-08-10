The Indiana Department of Health will have a monkeypox vaccine clinic in Fort Wayne on Friday night.
The free clinic will be at the nightclub After Dark from 8 p.m. until midnight. After Dark is located at 112 E. Masterson Ave. in Fort Wayne.
According to the state health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend vaccines for those who have been exposed to monkeypox as well as “people who may be more likely to get monkeypox.”
That group includes people who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone diagnosed with monkeypox, people who know a sexual partner in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with the disease and those who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.
The Allen County clinic will offer the JYNNEOS vaccine for free “for anyone who is at risk of exposure to monkeypox,” according to the state health department website. The vaccine can prevent monkeypox, smallpox and other orthopoxviruses.
The vaccine is typically given as a series of two shots, four weeks apart, according to the CDC. The state health department website indicates the immune response takes two weeks after the second dose to reach “maximum strength,” and that those who get vaccinated “should continue to take steps to protect themselves from infection by avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact, including intimate contact, with someone who has monkeypox.”
Currently, the monkeypox vaccination effort in Indiana is being organized by the state health department, Allen County Health Department spokesman Matt LeBlanc said.
“We’re very encouraged by the support the state is providing in making vaccinations available in Allen County,” LeBlanc said.
The Indiana Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
As of Thursday, CDC data shows there have been 77 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Indiana and more than 9,000 in the United States.
Indiana has been allocated 11,985 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and had received all 6,752 of the doses it had requested as of Monday.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that U.S. officials have authorized a policy to stretch the number of available doses by giving out one-fifth of the standard dose — a plan White House officials said would immediately multiply the 440,000 currently-available doses into more than 2 million smaller ones.
Symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. They can appear within three weeks after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC, and a rash can appear 1 to 4 days after that.
“Monkeypox can be spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed,” the CDC website states. “The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.”