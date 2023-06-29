Work on the intersection of East State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road scheduled to begin July 5 has been postponed until 2024, and will be done in a way that allows the intersection to remain open, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Because of "complexities of the work involved and traffic flow concerns," the project will be done next year "with modifications that will allow for the intersection to remain open during the work," the city said in a statement.
The concrete rehabilitation improvement project on East State from Reed to Maplecrest roads, which started earlier this year, will continue, the statement said.