The city will hold two information sessions Monday for local nonprofit organizations and small businesses that want to apply for COVID-19 pandemic relief grants.
The grant program will use $5.35 million of the city’s $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief funds on grants for local organizations. The plan Fort Wayne City Council members approved last month designates $1.5 million for small businesses; $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health-care agencies; $1.35 million for public health organization support and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
The applications will be available starting Monday, and the deadline for all applications and supporting documents is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 14.
People may attend information sessions at 1 and 6 p.m. Monday in the Omni Room on the garden level of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St. Participants do not need to preregister for the sessions that are expected to be about an hour long, a news release said.
The sessions will include information about eligibility requirements, compliance and reporting, an application overview, and a general overview of federal grants. Virtual information sessions might be set at a later time, a news release said.
Eligible uses include making necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure and for revenue loss relative to the pandemic. Projects will also be eligible if they respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, which can include assistance to households, small businesses and non-profits, or if they aid impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
City officials have worked with consultant Tim Berry of Crowe LLC to sort through American Rescue Plan Act Fund uses. The city will be responsible for tracking and ensuring the dollars are used appropriately by recipients.
After the deadline, Crowe LLC professionals will first look through the applications to ensure they are compliant before passing them along to the American Rescue Plan Act committee, which consists of city employees and community members. The recipients are expected to be announced in October.
“Like many municipalities across the country, city leaders have been deliberate and thoughtful on this process in order to adhere to federal rules and eligibility criteria while providing an opportunity to meet the biggest needs in Fort Wayne using areas of focus,” a news release said.
Fort Wayne’s areas of focus are building strong and healthy communities, strengthening neighborhoods, reenergizing the city and securing city operations.
Megan Butler, city grant administrator, said at a June City Council meeting that she will meet with applicants who need help individually. Butler can be reached by phone at 427-2815 and by email at megan.butler@cityoffortwayne.org.
More information about the grant program is available online at bit.ly/3cbTqoK. The applications will be available online at noon Monday.