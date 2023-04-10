Fort Wayne plans to spend a record $135 million for work on the city’s water, wastewater and storm water systems this year.
Mayor Tom Henry and city officials announced the projects today at Guldlin Park, surrounded by sewer pipes the city will install along West Superior Street. The pipes are part of a consolidated sewer and tunnel works project that will stop sewage from going into the city’s rivers during storms and alleviate flooding in some homes, said Mike Kiester, manager of construction for City Utilities.
The city has finished a tunnel for 16-foot-diameter pipes, which will bring excess water to detention ponds at the wastewater plant, he said. The plant will then treat the excess water after the flooding event.
Other plans include replacing aging infrastructure, including the installation of 9 miles of new water main in the area of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue and the Forest Park, Glenwood Park and Wildwood Park neighborhoods.