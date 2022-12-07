With the mound of a new roundabout on Ludwig Road as a backdrop, Fort Wayne's public works director today touted this year's record $38.5 million in road and bridge projects.
Shan Gunawardena said the roundabout, with a $4.9-million city share for construction plus an additional $2.2 million from the state, stands as one of the year's major accomplishments.
"This year was a very challenging one for us, he said, citing a derecho in June and a heavy storm in July that clogged streets and alleys with debris.
Crews spent more than two months cleaning up, and that caused delays in some of their work, Gunawardena said. But the staff rose "to every challenge that comes their way," he said.
A tally of 2022's projects include comprehensive street repairs in seven neighborhoods, 20 concrete alley replacements, six new sidewalk projects, five bridge projects and three major trail projects.
And the record amount of work is expected to continue in 2023 and beyond, Gunawardena said.
Another record investment, $48.3 million, is set for projects next year, he said, with 22 projects still in the study, design and land acquisition phases.