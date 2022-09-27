Fort Wayne City Council members kicked the can down the road again Tuesday as they delayed deciding which of two plans for future trash rates they should approve.
Councilman Russ Jehl in recent days submitted a plan to reduce by half the increases that City Utilities has proposed.
Under that plan, the cost for trash pickups would increase to $15.60 in July and then to $18.64 Jan. 1, 2024. Jehl’s original plan placed the rate at $13.90 in July and $17.70 in January 2025.
Both plans would use federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act known as ARPA. The city’s plan would use about $10 million in federal money; Jehl’s original proposal uses $8 million. Jehl said Tuesday that he now would be willing to compromise on the federal funding amount and allow $10 million to be spent.
But after the council last week postponed a vote on the increases, City Utilities representatives seemed unwilling to negotiate, Jehl said.
City officials wanted to put their proposal against his and have council vote one way or the other instead of bringing a single compromise agreement to a vote, Jehl said.
Shan Gunawardena, the city’s director of public works, did not offer a rebuttal during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Jehl said his revised proposal would cost ratepayers $39 over 30 months compared to $103 for the city’s plan.
But neither plan came to a vote – as happened last week – and council decided unanimously to spend another week looking at the numbers.
Some members noted they had just seen the Jehl’s revised version and had not had time to digest it.
Administration representatives said they believed Jehl’s plan would leave the city running a large deficit until 2027. But they also said they were unsure about all the numbers.
“I just think the administration is playing it too safe with their numbers,” Jehl said. If the city needs more money later, they can always approach council, he added.
Democrat Glynn Hines said he wasn’t sure the administration’s plan was providing “the lowest rate possible for as long as possible.”
That’s what his constituents tell him they want, and that’s why he supports Jehl’s effort, he said.
Republican Tom Didier said he agreed that ratepayers should be put first.
“I think it’s very important that we take a good look at this,” he said.
The question about rates is complicated by numerous factors, including who picks up bulk trash, how often and how much is charged.
Other factors are how much a built-in Consumer Price Index goes up, how much money is allotted to replenishing the Solid Waste Fund, and the course inflation takes.
Fort Wayne residents have not faced trash rate increases for years while they dealt with unacceptable service by the city’s former contractor, Red River Waste Solutions.
That company filed for bankruptcy last year, and GFL Environmental USA took over trash and recycling collections July 1. But residents have continued to pay the same price for the services.