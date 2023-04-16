The framed photographs placed throughout a University of Saint Francis athletics facility emphasized the reason why more than 200 runners gathered Sunday at the Fort Wayne campus to complete a 5K.
Proceeds from the 15th annual Formula for Life 5K Run/Walk will benefit the poor in Haiti and the Dominican Republic – Caribbean countries the university has supported during previous medical mission trips that have helped both humans and animals.
The next such visit is planned for the Dominican Republic in May, said Jasmin Hoot, a nursing student and this year's Formula for Life leader.
Students – including aspiring nurses, doctors and physician assistants – travel to the Caribbean nations with doctors, whose participation is financially supported by the run/walk, Hoot said. The fundraiser also pays for basic medical supplies, such as wound care, bandages and over-the-counter medications.
Last year, the group tended to more than 200 animals and almost 200 people in the Dominican Republic, Hoot said, noting that was her first year participating.
She described the trip to the poverty-stricken area as an eye-opening experience. The locals' gratitude and joyfulness were particularly memorable as the group tried to see as many patients as possible.
"They know we do give so much to them," Hoot said, adding the Saint Francis group couldn't go anywhere without receiving a hug or a kiss.
About 250 to 275 people participated in Sunday's 5K, Hoot said. Because the $15 registration fee mostly covers the runners' T-shirt costs, she said, the event relies on sponsors, individual donations and a silent auction to raise the bulk of the proceeds.
Previous years have raised as much as $12,000, she said.
Run/walk organizers placed snapshots from previous mission trips and pictures of children from a Haitian orphanage near silent auction items in the Hutzell Athletic Center so attendees could glimpse what their generosity supports, Hoot said.
Formula for Life continues to support Haiti – its longtime destination – although traveling there now is unsafe, Hoot said. Proceeds will be used to provide basic needs for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Orphanage in Haiti and to buy equipment for a Haitian hospital to operate a mammography machine.
Knowing a run supports an "amazing cause" is a bonus for Branden Clayton, who said he participates in as many races as possible. This was his first time at the Saint Francis event.
He said the windy conditions posed some challenges on the course, which took participants through campus and an area just east of the university.
"I was so glad the rain held off, though," Clayton said.
Hidi Gaff, another first-time Formula for Life participant, liked that the temperature had dropped to the 50s by the 1 p.m. start.
"I'm so glad the heat was gone," she said. "It made it so much more pleasant to run in."