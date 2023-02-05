Years before Aisha Arrington became the Fort Wayne Urban League’s CEO, she was a teen mom with a baby on her hip trying to exchange an Easter dress she just bought because it wouldn’t fit her daughter.
Although Arrington had the receipt, the department store employee refused the return on the assumption the outfit had been worn, and the shop didn’t accept used clothing. Arrington, who didn’t have money to buy another dress, told a History Center audience Sunday that the experience gave her more than an unpleasant memory.
“You need a movement behind you,” Arrington said of what it taught her.
Continuing, she explained there is power in having people – including those facing similar injustices – work together to create better spaces for everyone.
“To me, personally,” Arrington said, “that’s exactly what the Urban League has been and what (it) will continue to do.”
Arrington shared information about the nonprofit as part of the History Center’s George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series, which is held monthly from October to June.
About 15 people attended the downtown Fort Wayne presentation, which was also livestreamed for an online audience. Arrington invited everyone to join the Urban League in its quest for social justice, noting the organization uses an equal sign as its logo.
“That equal sign reminds us that that’s really the heart of what we’re doing here,” she said. “(We are) trying to create opportunity so that everyone can be equal.”
The Fort Wayne Urban League began in 1920, a decade after the national organization was formed, Arrington said. It offered services – including those related to education, housing and employment – in response to the Black families fleeing the South’s harsh racial conditions.
Today, the Urban League continues to focus on social services along with civil rights, Arrington said. She cited a statistic from the National Urban League’s 2022 State of Black America report that shows Black citizens remain behind their white counterparts.
“Black people here in this country receive 73.9% of the American Dream pie,” Arrington said. “In that pie, if you include wealth and income and education and health care and social justice issues, we only get 73.9%.”
Last month, the local affiliate announced it received a $1 million grant funded by the Lilly Foundation following a site visit from the National Urban League. The money will be dispersed over four years in $250,000 increments.
Arrington said the chapter appreciates the financial award because it needs money to run services. Plans this year include a neighborhood beautification program, technology help for senior citizens, services for aspiring entrepreneurs and education opportunities for children.
Home ownership is also a Fort Wayne Urban League priority, so the organization is working with a bank to implement a home buying program, Arrington said. She hopes to launch it by the end of this year.
Audience member Beverly Troyer of Noble County said she and her husband regularly attend the History Center lectures, regardless of the topic.
“We’ve always learned something,” Troyer said, adding it was fascinating to hear about the Urban League’s programs.
Arrington’s presentation included the happy ending to her Easter dress story: a social worker gave her daughter a donated frock.
“That little act helped,” Arrington said to illustrate the power one person can have. “I think all of us really have an opportunity to make a difference in someone else’s life and to stand up for what’s right.”