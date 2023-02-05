If You Go

If you go

The 2022-23 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series continues through June. The events are free to the public and begin at 2 p.m. at the History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne.

These are the remaining scheduled speakers and topics:

* March 5 - Ben Eisbart, Sweetwater Sound: An Entrepreneurial Miracle

* April 2 - Kayleen Reusser, Voices from Vietnam: Stories of War

* May 7 - Jeff Bauermeister, Racing Homing Pigeons in Fort Wayne - A Lost Sport

* June 4 - Ray Boomhower and Geoff Paddock, Browne and Hartke: Two Views on the Vietnam War

Those wanting to attend virtually should contact administration@fwhistorycenter.org with an email including their name, email address and whether they are a History Center member.