The Fort Wayne Urban League today announced its next leader will be a local resident with more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector.
After a national search, Aisha R. Arrington has been selected to lead the organization that will celebrate a century of service locally this year, a news release said. Arrington has held numerous roles with organizations such as Aging and In-Home Services, Healthier Moms & Babies, and most recently as executive director of the LTC Ombudsman Program.
The community is invited to a meet and greet with Arrington, FWUL staff and board of directors from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Urban League headquarters, 2135 S. Hanna St.
The Urban League announced late last year that, after six months, Terra Brantley was leaving the organization as president and CEO to return to broadcasting. She became president and general manager of Northeast Indiana Public Radio in late January.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aisha to the FWUL family,” George Guy, Fort Wayne Urban League board chair, said in a statement. "Her extensive experience working with nonprofit organizations coupled with her long-standing relationships within the Fort Wayne community will help further the mission of the Fort Wayne Urban League and create opportunities to cultivate new partnerships.”
Arrington said she is excited about the Urban League's future and how she will be able to serve the community in the new role.