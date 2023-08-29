Fort Wayne/Allen County
Urban League sets candidate forum
The Fort Wayne Urban League will host several city election candidates at a forum in September.
Moderated by Debra Faye Williams-Robbins, deputy superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools, the forum is set for Sept. 28 at the Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
The event is expected to feature candidates for Fort Wayne mayor, city clerk and City Council at large.
To attend, register online at tinyurl.com/54c4v572.
Voters can also submit questions by filling out a form available at the Urban League office or by emailing Aisha Arrington, president and CEO, at aarrington@fwurbanleague.org.
Lunch on Square ending Thursday
Downtown Fort Wayne will close out the 15th season of Lunch on the Square on Thursday, after weather conditions forced cancellations the past two weeks.
Lunch on the Square, presented by Edward Jones, will spotlight Brightmark’s recycling pilot program, highlight Barnes & Thornburg LLP’s Lunch Means More initiative and present a check to Girlz Rock, a local nonprofit organization.
The program portion is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. in Freimann Square at Clinton and Main streets.
– Journal Gazette