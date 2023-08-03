Fort Wayne/Allen County
The Fort Wayne Urban League has asked for community members to submit questions ahead of its town hall event for the upcoming election.
Candidates Night will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
The event will feature mayoral candidates Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, and Fort Wayne City Councilman Tom Didier, a Republican.
It will also feature City Council at-large candidates, which includes Republicans Councilman Tom Freistroffer, Marty Bender, Luke Fries and Democrats Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, Stephanie Crandall and Audrey Davis. City Clerk Lana Keesling and Democrat opponent Porsche Williams are also scheduled to participate.
Faye Williams Robbins, Fort Wayne Community Schools deputy superintendent, will moderate the event.
Residents may submit questions by completing a form at the Urban League office or by emailing President and CEO Aisha Arrington at aarrington@fwurbanleague.org.
Arrington said the organization plans to make Candidates Night an annual event. The event is the Fort Wayne organization’s way of joining the National Urban League in its initiative to improve voter turnout.
Fort Wayne Community Schools will host a back-to-school block party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Bill C. Anthis Center parking lot, 1200 S. Barr St.
The free event will feature more than 50 booths highlighting district departments and community partners.
Activities will include free haircuts, immunizations, face painting and giveaways while supplies last. Refreshments will be available for purchase from food trucks.
The academic year begins Thursday.
