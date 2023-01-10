The Fort Wayne Urban League will receive $1 million to enhance community partnerships, the organization said Monday.
The grant is funded by the Lilly Foundation after a local site visit was conducted by the National Urban League, a news release said. The $1 million – in increments of $250,000 over a four-year period – will fund administrative and technical support as the organization moves forward.
The organization also announced a new transition board that will be co-chaired by John Rogers and Wil Smith. The board will oversee direction this year and help enhance leadership within the local organization.
Aisha Arrington, who was appointed as the Fort Wayne Urban League’s CEO last year, said she feels humbled by the National Urban League’s support.
“This grant will help us tremendously with doing the work of developing programs and services for those we serve and provides so much hope for the organization’s future,” Arrington said in a statement.
The funding is part of an initiative to improve quality of life in Fort Wayne, Gary and Indianapolis, a news release said. The grant to the Fort Wayne Urban League is expected to enhance the overall community in the city’s metropolitan area.
Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, said in a statement that he’s excited to see what the local affiliate does with the grant money.
“We look forward in working with the Fort Wayne Urban League and the new leadership in providing outstanding programs and direct services to the region,” Morial said in a statement.
The Fort Wayne Urban League, which was established in 1920, has a mission to advance social equity and economic self-reliance for Blacks and other underserved communities.