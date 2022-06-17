After several months without an executive director, the Fort Wayne Urban League has found its new leader in a city native.
Aisha Arrington will be taking over the position, the local Urban League announced Tuesday. She has been in the nonprofit sector for about 20 years, working for organizations including Aging and In-Home Services, Healthier Moms & Babies and the LTC Ombudsman Program.
The league hosted a meet and greet at its South Hanna Street headquarters Thursday, where residents could chat with Arrington and Urban League board members about her new position and what the future for the organization looks like.
“I’m very excited to get started – it’s really an honor to accept this position,” Arrington said. “The Urban League has a history of over a century advocating for our community, providing services and standing up for what’s right.”
Arrington said the Fort Wayne Urban League aligns with her passions well, and she’s excited to build relationships in the community.
Terra Brantley previously led the organization before moving to work as president and general manager of Northeast Indiana Public Radio in January. Brantley had led the group for six months before her departure.
The league conducted a nationwide search when looking for its next executive director, and Arrington said she felt supported throughout the process.
“It was just a breath of fresh air,” she said, “to really feel like I was sitting there with peers who were proud of how far I’ve come and willing to support me on my journey.”
George Guy, Urban League board chair, said at Thursday’s event that the group is excited for Arrington to begin work in her new position on July 5.
“We’re just happy that she’s going to be here to further the mission,” he said. “The Urban League is 100 years old and so to be able to further our mission is going to be a great thing.”
According to the nonprofit’s website, the local Urban League’s mission is “to advance social equity and economic self-reliance for African Americans and others in underserved communities.”
After looking at candidates, Guy said, it’s great that the organization found its next leader in the community. He believes Arrington will be able to make lasting connections and be a good partner to other institutions.
Leaders in other organizations are excited to see what Arrington will do. They include Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, who attended the meet and greet Thursday. He has seen Arrington’s work but had never worked with her directly.
“She has a passion for the mission,” Jordan said. “She’s demonstrated that she can lead anywhere with her experiences prior to coming to the Urban League.”
Jordan said he is most excited to see how Arrington will bring the community together.
The Urban League works with many agencies across the city, including local banks and Habitat for Humanity, Guy said. Now that the league has a leader in place, he believes those relationships are going to grow stronger.
“It’s going to give us a bigger presence,” Guy said. “We just have been attending meetings, but now we’re going to be able to have more of a physical presence.”
Guy said the board has “done a good job” keeping the league alive without an executive director, but the organization needs someone to provide a vision and leadership.
“It’s been tough, but the board is full of good people that believe in the mission,” he said. “We’re so thankful to have her on board now. She will be able to pick it up and put us to where we need to be.”