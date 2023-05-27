It wasn't pretty.
That's how Pat "Hank" Frazier describes his reception back home upon returning from the Vietnam War.
Over time, though, a better understanding – and empathy – have more Americans reflecting not so much on the politics of the conflict but on the price paid, he said.
"Jesus Christ died for our sins ... veterans died for our freedom," Frazier said during the grand opening of the W. Paul Wolf War History Museum on Saturday.
More than 100 attendees toured the museum, which is part of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O'Day Road in Fort Wayne.
Originally housed inside a 2,400-square-foot building on the nonprofit's campus, the newly built Wolf museum has nearly tripled in size. Voluntary donations allowed officials to increase its footprint of donated artifacts, souvenirs and related memorabilia.
Mayor Tom Henry was among the speakers attending the event and said that although Memorial Day weekend pays homage to those lost in battle, he doesn't want residents to be somber.
"I don't want to dwell on the loss," he told the crowd. "I want to think about how much fun we had."
Henry fought in northern Africa during the Vietnam War. He shared a story of being among the military police who played a prank on officers in his outfit, swiping their steaks for breakfast.
Later, "we did a thorough investigation, but couldn't find any," Henry joked.
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum was founded in the 1950s on 40 acres by World War I veteran Eric Scott, who made a foxhole promise to God that if He let the soldier live, Scott would ensure no vet is ever forgotten.
Eric Johnson, 2nd vice-commander for the museum, said feelings were high during a Friday night fire pit ceremony leading up to Saturday's celebration.
"It affects people in so many ways," he said about the weekend event that had loved ones tossing logs into a blaze to pay homage to family members lost in battle. "It's amazing the emotion that comes out of people."
The Wolf history museum features a battle scene exhibit with an Army ambulance vehicle, a flat-screen video presentation about the Ghost Army unit, maps, reader-board displays, posed mannequins in military fatigues and a café area.
Wolf, a local philanthropist and former financial institution executive, contributed $500,000 to the facility bearing his name, but insists it isn't about him.
"This is for all those who gave and fought, for the wounded, those not with us," said Wolf, a Korean War veteran. "They protected our freedom. If they wouldn't have done it, we wouldn't be here."
Now that the museum has opened, officials are raising money for a welcome center, chapel and freshening up memorials at the site, along with other improvements.
Museum curator Robert Thomas wants the public to know the showplace doesn't glamorize war.
"This is for education, particularly for the kids," said Thomas, an Iraq War veteran. "We don't love war. This is to show what the veterans went through. Someone has to pay the price for freedom."