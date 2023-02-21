The chemical spill caused by a train derailment in Ohio does not affect Fort Wayne’s water source, City Utilities said Tuesday.
City Utilities’ water primarily comes from the St. Joseph River, which flows toward Fort Wayne from the north starting in Michigan, according to a news release.
East Palestine, where the chemicals were spilled Feb. 3, is about 260 miles east of Fort Wayne. Norfolk Southern has publicly said the spill contaminated 15,000 pounds of soil and 1.1 million gallons of water.
“Nevertheless, when a chemical spill threatens the water source in another Midwestern community, it is understandable that some residents may wonder if it affects their water,” City Utilities said in the statement. “Unfortunately, some unfounded speculation is circulating on social media.”
If a chemical spill were to happen on the St. Joseph River, City Utilities would take proper action while working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Indiana Department of Environmental Health and the Allen County Department of Health.
City Utilities said the delivery of safe, abundant, high-quality water to customers is an ongoing priority.
“To that end, Three Rivers Filtration Plant conducts more than 50,000 tests daily in our lab and through our automation processes,” the statement said. “Our water testing occurs every minute of every day.”