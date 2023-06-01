The water coming from your faucet is safe to drink – despite its taste and smell.
That’s the message Frank Suarez, spokesman for City Utilities, is spreading again this year. City water takes on “an organic or earthy taste” for a few days or weeks at some point most years, usually in the spring, he said.
“The lack of rain has dropped the water level of the St. Joe (River),” he said, referring to the source of the city’s water.
The lower level results in leaves, sticks and silt getting stirred up on the river’s bottom, which affects the water’s taste and smell.
“It’s similar to some of the smells we get in our refrigerator sometimes,” Suarez said. “Our treatment process is aimed at removing anything that would be harmful.”
That process includes testing the water literally thousands of times a day, using both an automated system and staff working in a laboratory.
Residents can track those monitoring efforts online at https://utilities.cityoffortwayne.org/drinking-water/taste-and-odor/.
Among the contaminants the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant removes from untreated water are dirt, lime and pesticides. The operation also disinfects the city’s water with chemicals and ultraviolet light, The Journal Gazette previously reported.
Officials have tweaked the usual water treatment process to include using carbon in an effort to mitigate some of the water’s unpleasant features, Suarez said. But it’s anybody’s guess when the taste will return to what residents are used to.
In 2016, the flavor was off for more than three weeks, he said. This year’s earthiness began more than two weeks ago on May 15.
Once the water coming into the treatment plant is rid of the musty taste and smell, city workers will go into the neighborhoods to flush out the unappealing water and replace it with the same quality that led to the Summit City winning awards in recent years for the taste of its water, Suarez said.
Refrigerating city water before drinking can help lessen the odor and taste, he added.
“We hope people will be patient,” Suarez said. “We certainly are on top of this.”