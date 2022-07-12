A Fort Wayne woman has been charged in the death of her 1-year-old daughter who died of a Fentanyl overdose.
Angela M. Brown, 41, was arrested last week on two counts of neglect of a dependent. The felony charges were made public in Allen Superior Court this week.
Brown's daughter, Savannah Rose Brown, died Oct. 14 from Fentanyl toxicity. The Allen County coroner's office ruled her death a homicide last month.
Angela Brown was released after posting $35,000 bond. Her next court hearing is Aug. 29.
She told police she had given her daughter Amoxicillin for hand, foot and mouth disease and Tylenol for congestion and a fever. Both medications were prescribed by a doctor, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Officer Donald Lewis.
Angela Brown tested positive for Fentanyl the day her daughter died, and a 30-year-old man was found dead in Brown's garage Aug. 20. The cause of his death was later determined to be a Fentanyl overdose, the probable cause affidavit said.
A search of Angela Brown's phone showed she had recently been communicating with multiple people to buy and sell drugs.
Brown told police she fed her daughter breakfast the morning of her death. She said she laid her daughter on the floor at the foot of the bed and they both fell asleep about 11:30 a.m. She woke up about 1:30 p.m. and noticed her daughter was still sleeping and put a blanket over her. At 3 p.m., Brown noticed her daughter wasn't moving and was cold to the touch.
An emergency-room doctor recorded the child's temperature at 86.6 degrees and questioned whether she was already dead when her mother put a blanket over her at 1:30 p.m. But Brown said her daughter was breathing then, court records said.